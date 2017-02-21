2019: AD will spring surprises in Ondo- Scribe

Dr Shola Agboola, the Ondo State Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD), on Tuesday said the party was being restructured to win the 2019 general elections in the state.

Agboola in Lagos said that the party had started building on its structures to ensure its success in 2019.

According to him, AD will spring surprises in Ondo State in the 2019 general elections because of its popularity and regional acceptance.

“Ondo State is the nerve centre of AD and members of the party are still intact, unlike other parties whose members have defected.

“The party is made of matured people; AD is a party in which clean and innocent people still have interest.

“Besides, members of other parties have started queuing up in the party in the state after the last governorship election.

“There is even a forum called `Independent Voters’ which has merged with the party in the state,’’ he said.

Agboola said the party would not reject any politician, but any intending member would join the AD through the due process.

Agboola commended Chief Olusola Oke, the party’s governorship candidate in the Nov. 26, 2016 election, describing him as an astute politician.

“Chief Oke is a politician and lawyer that deserves respect. He is kind-hearted and every moment of his life is full of fun.

“He is not a rooky in politics. His joining AD as the governorship candidate in the Nov. 26 election has added promotional value to the party,’’ he said.

On the mega party being proposed by some politicians, the AD scribe said the party would not merge with any political party.

“AD is the oldest political party in Nigeria; we cannot go under any party.

“In Ondo State, if people in the proposed mega party are of impeccable character, we will ask them to fuse into AD and not AD fussing into the coming party,’’ he said.