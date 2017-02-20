Tonto Dikeh make your home work- Comedian Gandoki

Nigerian comedian Gandoki has advised Nollywood actress and mother of one Tonto Dikeh, to make her marriage work.

See Post below:

“Tonto my sister, you no sabi say when you marry, many girls wey think say them no get hope to settle down, all find husband eventually?

“You truly motivated a lot of them, but your untimely breakup will give those ladies a sour taste in their mouth and family,…Abi you want us to get more single mothers or baby mamas?

“It is on record that the Xmas of 2015 had the highest number of weddings and engagements in the south East, South South and even south west.

“Tonto Dikeh, the Poko mama, Abeg, Abeg, na Abeg I take God beg you, make your homework, extending your movie roles to marriage dramas, breaks the heart of thousands of your teeming fans.

“Instagram stunt of your personal affairs is expected to attract diverse interferences and attacks of different degrees.

“Let’s keep fantasizing that all is well,….we never believed that your Mr X whom you held so dearly and, that was a hard nut to unveil, is today your fellow actor in “Tonto Dikeh Instagram Marriage Part 1 and Tonto Dikeh & Son Go Missing Part 2.

“Oga Churchill, when we ever meet, I will inform you more….we dey wait to see una together for event, nothing concern me with the blackmail story from one of you but…it breaks my heart!”