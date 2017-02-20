Security officials discover baby factory in Jos

13 persons have been arrested in Jos, Plateau State, for allegedly operating a baby factory along old Bukuru park, following a tip-off by a victim of the syndicate. Those arrested included nine males and four females.

The arrest which was made by men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) followed information from one Happiness John who became a victim of the suspects.

OPSH Commander, Major General Rogers Nicholas said the group had a ready market for the sale of infants in Abuja and Lafiya in Nasarawa State.

Mildred Luke who was visibly pregnant, said she was impregnated by one of the men now at large. She said, “They promised me N350,000 for a boy and N300,000 for a baby girl while N400,000 will be paid to me if I delivered twins.”