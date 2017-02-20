Robbers kill 2 security guards in Edo

The Police in Edo on Monday said that two security guards were killed by hoodlums during a robbery operation in the early hours of Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mr Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident, said the security guards were apparently killed by the suspected armed robbers who were in the area to steal.

According to him, the police have commenced investigation into the killings, assuring that the perpetrators will be apprehended.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the lifeless bodies of the guards were found by workers at a petrol station on Monday morning.

According to them, the two guards were stabbed to death close to a petrol station on Benin-Auchi expressway during the robbery operation in the area.