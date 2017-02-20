Lagos presents keys to 100 allottees of Rent-to-own housing scheme

Lagos State Government on Monday handed over keys to the first batch of 100 allottees for the Rent-To-Own Housing Policy, a people-oriented policy initiated by the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration aimed at making housing more readily affordable and accessible to the citizenry.

Presenting the keys to the beneficiaries at the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja, Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolahan Lawal said the present administration came up with the policy to cushion the effects of the economic recession and aid low and middle income earners become home owners over a period of time.

Gbolahan who was joined at the presentation by his counterpart in the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde recalled that the scheme was flagged off about three months ago in Epe, Ikorodu, Agbowa and Ojokoro, adding that the presentation was the beginning of the fulfillment of Governor Ambode’s lofty vision.

“Suffice it to state that the housing policy was introduced in response to the yearnings of the populace for a cheaper and affordable shelter. This therefore prompted the State Government to come up with some kind of innovation and amendment to the existing policy in order to meet up with the growing challenges of housing in Lagos State,” the Commissioner said.

Gbolahan said at least 4355 homes are already available under the Rent-To-Own policy in five Estates including Sir Micheal Otedola Estate Odoragunshin, Epe; Oba Adeboruwa Estate, Igbogbo, Ikorodu; Choice City, Agbowa, Hon Olaitan Mustapha and Alhaja Adetoun Mustapha, Ojokoro, adding that a total of 12 schemes have been earmarked for the policy.

While announcing that the delivery of 100 housing units per month would be a continuous exercise, Gbolahan affirmed that the allocation of the homes would be on a fair and just manner, devoid of lobbying or favouritism of any sort from any quarter.

He also listed that what prospective home owners need to do is to make a five percent commitment fee, take possession and pay up the remaining balance towards the ownership of the property over a period of 10 years.

Gbolahan explained that aside the Rent-To-Own Policy, the State Government has also commenced the Rental Housing Programme targeted at meeting the needs of citizens who may not be interested in ownership or may not be able to meet the requirement of 30 per cent equity contribution for mortgage, saying all they need to do is to move in on payment of one month deposit.

He however implored all beneficiaries to ensure they play their own part ensuring good maintenance of the houses as well as remit their financial obligations to the State as at when due, saying it would not only open doors of opportunity for others yet to benefit, but will also motivate government to do more for its citizens.

Some of the allottees who spoke at the presentation ceremony lauded the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for the initiative saying that it was not just a promise kept but an eloquent testimony that tax payers’ money was being put to judicious use.

Mr. Bamidele Olayiwola Idowu, who was allotted a 2-bedroom at Sir Micheal Otedola Estate, Odoragunshin in Epe, thanked the State Government for the initiative, saying that his earlier presupposition that the scheme was a political gimmick.

Also speaking Miss Leduwe Kikelomo Olajumoke, a beneficiary of a one bedroom at Oba Adeboruwa Estate, Igbogbo, said she was still in shock that the scheme was a reality.

“I am still in shock, but very happy. This is real. I just tried by luck, but I was surprised that I was selected. This is big, it is real and transparent and a testimony that it is good to be a tax payer in Lagos. I am going to begin the hashtag #AmbodeRocks”, an excited Olajumoke said.

Corroborating her, Mr. William Friday Nsebot, a chartered accountant from Akwa Ibom State, who was allotted a three bedroom at Hon. Olaitan Mustapha Estate, Ojokoro, said Governor Ambode had not only kept his promise but has proved that his administration was truly all-inclusive.

He said that not only was the process for application seamless, the courteousness of the staff of the Lagos State HOMS Mortgage Board was second to none.