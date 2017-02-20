Housekeeper arraigned for alleged attempt to kidnap employer

An 18-year-old housekeeper, Evelyn Angese, who allegedly attempted to kidnap her employer for a N5 million ransom with others still on the run, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Angese, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, attempted kidnap, threat to life and demanding a ransom.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Tubi Olajide, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 22, 2016, at No. 32a, Balogun St., Lagos Island.

Olajide said the accused with others still at large also threatened to kill the complainant (name withheld) and her children in a bid to abduct her.

“The accused sent text messages to the woman’s phone, threatening to kidnap and kill her and her children.

“Angese, however, demanded a N5 million ransom to be paid into her Access Bank account no. 0694219782 and another Access Bank account no. 0036554252, belonging to one Samuel Ayodele,” he said.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 56, 230, 299, 404 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Magistrate O.M. Ajayi, in her ruling, granted the accused a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be working in reputable organisations and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned to March 1 for mention – NAN