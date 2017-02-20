Big Brother Naija: Biggie annuls week 5 nominations for eviction

Big Brother also known as ‘Biggie’ has nullified the week 5 nominations for eviction by all the housemates at the 2017 Big Brother Naija.

According to Biggie, the nullification was as a result of the massive nomination of fake housemates, Ese and Jon for eviction by most of the real housemates.

Bally nominated Jon and Bassey, TBoss nominated Bally and Uriel and Uriel nominated Ese and Jon.

Similarly, Marvis nominated Ese and Debie-Rise, Jon nominated Bally and Marvis and Debie-Rise nominated Ese and Jon.

While Bassey nominated Efe and Ese, ThinTallTony nominated Uriel and Efe and Ese nominated Uriel and Bassey.

Still on the nomination, Efe nominated TBoss and Ese, Kemen nominated Ese and Jon and Bisola nominated TBoss and Uriel.

However, Biggie, who is the owner of the house and regulates activities of the housemates decided to nullify all the nominations for this week.

So far, four housemates have been evicted from the house; they were Soma, Miyonse, Coco Ice and Gifty.

The winner of the 11-week contest will be given 25 million Naira prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car.

The series which started in January will run for 78 days and end on April 9.

The Big Brother Naija which was introduced in 2006, is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.