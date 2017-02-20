Arsenal bounce back with 2-0 victory to reach FA quarter-finals

Arsenal reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott ended non-league Sutton United’s run in the competition.

The Gunners, who are 105 league places above their opponents, opened the scoring when Perez’s cross evaded everyone in the area and found the net.

Walcott sealed victory after the break as he finished from close range for his 100th goal for the Premier League club.

BBC reports that Arsenal will host another non-league side, Lincoln City, in the last eight.

Sutton, who had beaten AFC Wimbledon and Leeds on their way to the fifth round, pushed hard after Arsenal’s second goal, skipper Jamie Collins heading just over from a corner before former Gunners youth team player Roarie Deacon hit the crossbar.

But there was to be no upset as Arsene Wenger’s side moved a step closer to winning the competition for a record 13th time.