1 Killed As Petrol Tanker Crushes Couples’ Car, Tricycle

A tanker on Sunday crushed a Toyota Camry car belonging to a couple and a tricycle at the New Garage area of Ibadan.

The 33,000-litre tanker with registration number Lagos EKY 770 XQ rammed into the couple’s brown Toyota Camry car marked Lagos KTU 531 BG, dragging it into a filling station.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that the couple were returning home from church before the incident.

They said that the articulated vehicle was coming from the Adegoke Motors/toll gate road and had hit the car which was coming from New Garage/Idi-Ayunre road at the New Garage round about.

The articulated vehicle also hit a commercial tricycle and pushed it over the culvert in front of the filling station before it finally crushed it.

Witnesses say the articulated vehicle may have lost control from the nearby roundabout.,

Confirming the incident, the police spokesman in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said two persons were injured and were taken to Lad Hospital for medical attention.

One of the injured victims, a female, later died while receiving medical treatment.

He added that efforts were on to apprehend the driver of the articulated vehicle, who fled the scene.