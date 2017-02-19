Stop trading on roads, Lagos warns Oyingbo traders

Lagos State Government has warned traders trading on the road in Oyingbo area of the state to stay off the road as government has declared zero tolerance to street trading.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami gave this warning during an inspection tour of Oyingbo Ultra-Modern market to ensure that market men and women were law abiding.

He urged them to embrace peace and cooperate with the facility managers and other security operatives put in place by the state government.

Also speaking when he paid a visit on Oba Fatai Aremu Aromire,Ojora of Ijoraland, Folami, who addressed market leaders on the menace of street trading causing major traffic gridlock in the area and along Lagos –Badagry Express way, said the present administration frowned at such attitude as it constituted environmental hazardwhich must be dealt with.

“There is zero tolerance for street trading in the State. Street hawking can cause havoc for the innocent motorists and other road users along the Expressway.

“Market administration is the sole responsibility of the Local Government Council; that is why Governor Akinwunmi Ambode directed that everybody should work together towards achieving common goal,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr. Fola Padonu admonished all the market leaders to be environmental conscious at their respective markets.

Speaking, the Ojora of Ijoraland, Oba Fatai Aremo Aromire implored the state government to involve the traditional rulers in the activities of the market administration.

Earlier in Oyingbo, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Lagos Mainland Constituency, Jide Jimoh advised all allotees to occupy their respective shops so as to avoid the menace of street trading, saying that the market was built to meet the international standard.

Jimoh, however, admonished all market men and women to embrace peace and tranquillity in the market, adding that cooperating with their market leaders would speed up development, thus promoting economic activities in the area.

He implored them to ensure proper cleanliness of the market, saying that a cleaner environment would attract more patronage from buyers.