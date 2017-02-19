Why police must intensify effort on child protection-LASG

The Lagos State Government has challenged the police to rise up and protect the rights of the child from being infringed upon.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Hakeem Muri-Okunola who challenged the police at a day Workshop and Training programme for police officers and relevant stakeholders on children matters in Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria recently, said that the state government would continue to equip police personnel, stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organisations, NGOs, involved in children and child protection with necessary tools and information needed for them to practice optimally in the protection of children in Lagos State.

According to him, the training programme was meant to strengthen the executive order of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode-led Administration on its newly signed guidelines and policies called “Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy”.

He added that the policy was aimed at intensifying the protection of individuality and uniqueness of every child and that it gave clear and concise directions to all child-centred organizations, correctional homes, among others on various roles to play when contact exists with children.

The permanent Secretary further stressed that the information provided during the workshop would assist the police and other stakeholders to deliver a more quality service to all children who might require their services as the Ministry would continue to put more effort to provide seasoned professionals who were not only skilled in their profession but committed to sharing their experience and expertise with others.

“The law has adequately catered for the establishment of specialized Unit within the police force to handle cases involving children who are in conflict with the law and children who require protection form harms, abuse and other discriminatory practices, likewise the state government has also appointed a designated officer who will play the role of Social worker in all child-centred organization, public or private within the State and to also serve as a point of contact for all cases of abuse and relate with Child Protection Unit,” Muri-Okunola said.

He, however, encouraged individuals, NGOs and corporate bodies to be alive to their responsibilities by giving their best in helping these hapless children while also complementing the state government’s efforts in providing opportunity for young people in order to make the best out of their lives.

Speaking on the role of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF on child’s right protection, Inspector Okafor Kenneth Ewemethafor, a facilitator from Ikeja Police Training School, pointed out that all police divisions had established Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) mainly assigned to handle cases involving different types of child abuses ranging from emotional, physical, sexual, neglect, domestic violence, among others in the State.

Director, Social Welfare, Mrs. Laide Latinwo pleaded with police officers to continue to complement efforts of the State government in protecting children across the state.