Lagos in right direction to becoming world investment destination-Prof Abass

Prof. Ademola Abass, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Overseas Affairs and Investment (Lagos Global), says Lagos is currently moving in the right direction to becoming one of the world’s investment destinations.

Abass said in view of the level of commitment by some Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, dubbed: “Investment Champions,” Lagos’ vision of making the state the most desirable investment destination in the world would soon be realised if the level of commitment shown by all key players was sustained.

He commended the Investment Champions attached to all MDAs for their proactive efforts at helping the state realise its goal of enhancing the ease of doing business, through a free-flow of information among the various government agencies that would create an enabling environment for investments to thrive in the state.

In a statement in Lagos, Abass emphasised the commitment of the state government to enhancing the ease of doing business in order to attract the interest of both local and foreign investors and to improve service delivery.

According to him, “Office of Overseas Affairs and Investment, has the pivotal responsibility of effectively collaborating with all ministries, departments and agencies in the state. Lagos Global was solely established as a one-stop shop to reduce the multi-agency handling of investment matters that had been a major setback in the drive to attract foreign direct investment into the state.

“The responsibilities of the Investment Champions include, but not limited to, participating in preliminary evaluation of project proposals to assess their feasibility; fast track information dissemination on investment enquiries; follow up on investors’ proposals within the MDAs.

“Investment Champions in these ministries such as Commerce, Finance, Physical Planning & Urban Development, Economic Planning and Budget, Agriculture, Lands Bureau, Environment, Housing, to mention a few, have been identified as being very devoted to ensuring this dream of the state comes to fruition. And Government will do all in its powers to encourage and sustain this level of focused commitment to quality service delivery in the state.”