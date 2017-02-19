Lagos files criminal charges against Lekki Gardens MD, 5 others

The Lagos State Government has filed criminal charges against the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens, Richard Nyong and 5 other contractors as a result of the collapsed building in Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria which killed 34 people last year.

Others are:Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Sola Olumofe, Marius Agwu and Omotilewa Joseph.

Tragedy had struck on 10 March, 2016 when a five-storey building under construction by Lekki Gardens in Lekki area of the state collapsed and killed 34 people. The developer of the building was said to have added additional floor against what was approved for construction.

The Lagos State Government, thus, on Friday began criminal proceeding by filling of information at the Lagos High Court in relation to the collapse of a Lekki Gardens Building.

Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, GT Rich Ltd, HC Insight Solutions Ltd and 7 others are facing six counts charges for failure to have building approval for the collapsed building and manslaughter.

The defendants are facing criminal charges for manslaughter of the 34 people who died following the collapse of the Building.

The defendants are also facing charges for failure to have building approval contrary to section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of Lagos State 2010 and section 224 of Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 for unlawful manslaughter respectively.

It will be recalled that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had expressed a strong commitment to the protection of lives and properties of all citizens in the State and the pursuit of justice for all victims of the collapsed building.

The governor had assured residents that nothing would be left to chance to ensure that cases of criminal negligence and other forms of criminal activities were prosecuted.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga