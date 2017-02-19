Jonathan behind proposed controversial VP’s residence-Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says the last administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan was the brain behind the proposed controversial new residence for the office of the Vice President.

Osinbajo, in a statement issued on Sunday said for the umpteenth time, his office would like to clarify that the proposed plan of the immediate past administration to build a new official residence for the occupant of the Office of the Vice President, including the controversial gatehouse preceded this administration.

“The project which started in 2010, was initiated and funded by the immediate past administration, but had never featured in the two budget proposals of the Buhari administration: neither in the 2016 nor the 2017 spending plans.

“Any suggestion therefore that this project benefits our administration or that it reflects our spending style or preferences is not only misleading but blatantly false,” Osinbajo said in a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the Vice President.

The statement said Osinbajo had said publicly that he considered Aguda House, which he currently occupied, a befitting official residence for the Vice President and sufficient for his needs.

“While the project is now about 85% complete, the Federal Government, in the circumstances, will decide at the appropriate time what is the best use for the 14 buildings already on the project site,” the statement said.