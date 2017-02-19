Harry Kane’s hat-trick sends Tottenham into FA quarter-finals

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as Tottenham reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over Championship side Fulham.

After Tim Ream hit a pass out of play, Kieran Trippier’s long throw caught the Fulham defence off guard and Christian Eriksen crossed first-time on the half-volley to Kane, who slid in for the opener.

Five minutes after the break, the same three Spurs players combined again as Kane’s controlled finish put away another Eriksen cross following Trippier’s pass.

BBC reports that after Fulham showed brief signs of a late rally, Kane completed his second hat-trick of the calendar year, and his fifth for Spurs, with a cool strike when put through on goal from Dele Alli’s weighted pass.

Fulham, eighth in England’s second tier, have lost just once at home in the league since October, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have beaten Hull and Middlesbrough at home in the cups this year.

But they were comprehensively beaten by Spurs, who put Thursday’s disappointing Europa League defeat by Gent behind them with just a third win in 15 away matches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will will find out their quarter-final opponents in Sunday’s draw