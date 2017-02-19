FCT Gets New Police Commissioner

The new Commissioner of Police FCT, Musa Kimo has officially taken over from his predecessor, Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday.

Kimo holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Sokoto. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on 1st February, 1986.

Prior to his recent posting to the FCT Police Command, Kimo was the immediate past Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Police Command. He is a seasoned police officer who has served the Nigeria Police Force in different capacities.

Some of his postings include: Unit Commander 6 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Maiduguri, 2ic 19 PMF Port-Harcourt, Squadron Commander 11 PMF Calabar, Squadron Commander 28 PMF Umuahia, Squadron Commander 26 PMF Uyo, Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Imo state Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Cross River State Police Command, Coordinator Border Patrol South-West, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Zone 5 Headquarters Benin, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Oyo State Police Command, two time Commissioner of Police Department of Logistics and Supplies Force Headquarters Abuja, Commissioner of Police Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Commissioner of Police Rivers State Police Command and CP Adamawa State Police Command.

Kimo assured FCT residents of his willingness to partner with well spirited individuals, groups and all security agencies.

He stated that the FCT Police Command under his stewardship will be professional, fair, just and God-fearing; and that the Command will also evolve novel strategies that will make the Federal Capital Territory safe and secure for all and sundry.