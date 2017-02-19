Dangote, Ooni to attend Justice Kayode Eso book launch

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote are among special dignitaries expected for the public presentation and launch of a book titled: JUSTICE KAYODE ESO, BEACON OF JUDICIAL ACTIVISM.

The book will be presented to the public on 28 February, 2017 at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos by the publisher, Seals Publishing Company Limited under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, OFR. The book will be reviewed by Prof. Ademola Popoola, Dean of Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In a statement released by the organizers, the special guest of honour will be President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Other important dignitaries expected at the occasion include the chief host, His Excellency Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, Governor of Osun State, the chief launcher, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, Chairman/CEO, Dangote Group of Companies.

The father of the day will be Aare Afe Babalola, CON, OFR, SAN, founder Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti.

The Royal fathers of the day are Oba (Dr.) Sikiru Adetona, CFR, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Rilwanu Akiolu, OFR, Oba of Lagos while the host royal father will be Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife.

