Careless mother serves kerosene to 18-month old son as water

A nursing mother in Benin City, Edo State, Mrs. Ata Buhari, has allegedly served her 18-month old baby kerosene, instead of water.

The incident which led to the death of the child, occurred at about 10a.m at Iguma Street, off Orewere Street, off Medical Stores Road, Benin City.

It was gathered that the victim, Isreal Buhari, complained to his mother, a kerosene seller, that he was thirsty and she gave him a liquid stored in a beverage can to drink, unknown to her that it was kerosene.

The child, the only male among the four children of his parents, had drank some of the content before his mother realized her error.

Few minutes after drinking the substance, the little child’s eyes turned white as he screamed uncontrollably.

The distraught mother, with the help of neighbours, gave him palm oil before he was rushed to a hospital in the area where he died a few hours later.

Mrs. Ata Buhari, a native of Kogi State, while narrating her story said that one of her children had filled an empty can of beverage with water which they took to the store that fateful morning, unknown to her that a similar beverage can which contained kerosene was also kept in the store, which she eventually gave to the child.

Father of the child, Mr. Hassan Buhari, a 36-year-old bricklayer, said he was called to the hospital where he met the corpse of his only son.

He appealed to the state government and kindhearted Nigerians to assist his family to enable them improve their living condition.

Jethro Ibileke/Benin