Pictures: Osinbajo, Nana Akuffo-Addo, at inauguration of Barrow in Gambia

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, together with some African heads of states today attended the official inauguration of President Adama Barrow in Gambia.

Other heads of states present were Presidents Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson of Liberia, Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and others’

The inauguration took place at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul.

Barrow was sworn-in by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

Below are some pictures of the dignitaries: