Pictures: Osinbajo, Nana Akuffo-Addo, at inauguration of Barrow in Gambia

1309 0

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo at the ceremony
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, together with some African heads of states today attended the official inauguration of President Adama Barrow in Gambia.

Other heads of states present were Presidents Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson of Liberia, Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and others’

The inauguration took place at the Independence Stadium in the capital, Banjul.

Barrow was sworn-in by the new Chief Justice, Justice Hassan Jallow.

Below are some pictures of the dignitaries:

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo at the ceremony
Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama on his way to the inauguration stadium
Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama
President Ellen Sirleaf-Johnson
Nigeria’s acting president Yemi Osinbajo at the inauguration

President of Ghana Nana Akuffo-Addo arriving for the inauguration
In this article

Join the Conversation