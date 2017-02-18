NAF to improve synergy with security agencies

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it will improve existing synergy with other security agencies in its internal security duties in Enugu state, to achieve security goals with ease and fewer resources.

The Commander, 155 Base Service Group of NAF in Enugu, Air Commodore Paul Masiyer, said this after the Quarterly Routine Match of NAF officers and men in its formations in Enugu on Saturday.

The officials of Federal Road safety Corps; Prison service and National Youth Service Corps joined in the 10-kilometre match that lasted for over four hours.

“We want to promote comradeship and spirit of oneness with sister security agencies to create understanding and seamless interface for quick result whenever we carry out joint internal security duties,” he said.

On the quarterly routine march, the commander said that it was meant to keep the officers and men of NAF in shape.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has made it mandatory that each of the officers and men of NAF must participate in this quarterly exercise, which comes up every three months.

“The essence is to keep NAF officers and men ready for combat and operational deployment at any moment.’’

The officers and men matched in five units along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway notwithstanding the cold weather and retired with some stretch and push-up exercises.