Campaign of calumny: Army warns mischief makers

The Nigerian Army has accused some of its ex-personnel of sponsoring a campaign of calumny against it on the social media and warned them to desist forthwith or be dealt with accordingly.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman gave the warning on Saturday in Abuja in a statement.

Usman said that the attention of the army had been drawn to the campaign by those “faceless persons.”

He said that they had been making “spurious and unfounded allegations bordering on payment of troops operations allowances, rotation in the North East and comparing troops’ pay to what obtains in neighbouring countries.”

“The fabricators are most probably being sponsored by the categories of people that frustrated themselves out of the army and political self-defeatists.

“They are clearly sentimental and lack knowledge of the Nigerian Army of today,” he said.

Usman, however, said investigation was ongoing to determine the full identity and source of the mischief and all those found connected with it.

He vowed that they would be dealt with in accordance with the “extant provisions of the military justice system.’’

“We wish to reiterate that the Nigerian Army is a voluntary Service.

“We are not running a conscript Army, all those not satisfied are at liberty to apply for voluntary retirement or discharge as the case may be.

“We cannot afford to have disloyal or disgruntled elements in the system.

“Anybody caught to be involved in this ignominious campaign would have himself or herself to blame.

According to him, the Nigerian army of today cannot be compared with that of any other period.

“So much has been done in the areas of operations, training, general administration, logistics and general welfare of troops and their families,’’ he said.

The army spokesman also said that the families of fallen colleagues were being given adequate attention commensurate with the established terms and conditions of service.

He said that in addition, concern on troops’ welfare had been extended to their families through the creation of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme (BIIP).

Usman said that under the programme, officers and soldiers families and dependents actively participate.

“The Nigerian Army has an elaborate exit plan for all officers and soldiers involved in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East this year, subject to operational exigencies.

“That is why all efforts must be geared towards mopping up the remnants of the desperate terrorists still bent on causing mayhem wherever they can.

“Any soldier who is not satisfied with the professional drive of the Nigerian Army and that of the government can do himself a world of good by voluntarily discharging from the Nigerian Army.

“Otherwise all must desist from rumour mongering and outright falsehood which are unprofessional and have no place in today’s Nigerian Army.

“Fifth columnists will not succeed in their mischief as they will be fished out and dealt with,’’ he said.