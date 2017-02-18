Adamawa SEIC suspends Michika LG election

Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), has for the third time suspended Saturday’s rescheduled Local Government election in Michika.

The local government election was held in July last year in all councils of Adamawa with the exception of Michika local government, where it was suspended due to security concerns.

Speaking to newsmen on the development Saturday in Yola, the Commissioner of Legal and Public Affairs of ADSIEC, Mr Bakari Modibbo, said the commission was still not satisfied with the security situation in Michika.

“Up to now the security situation in Michika is not convincing; we need 100 percent assurance before we deploy our staff,” Modibbo said.

He explained that the election had been rescheduled for next month.

“It has been rescheduled to March, hopefully, first week of March.

“ADSIEC had concluded all arrangements and is set to conduct the election any moment we are sure of the security”, Modibbo said.

When contacted on the development, the state chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abdulrahman Bobboi, and that of APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, said they were aware of the suspension and had no problem with it.

Bobboi said that PDP would continue to remain patient and wait for the new date for the election, while Bilal said that APC was eager to have the election done once and for all within the shortest possible time.

On his part, the Secretary of Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), said that the party was not all that involved in the Michika election as it has no candidates in the election.