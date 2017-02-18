2017 NIPOGA to promote peace among youths

Amb.Aisha Audu-Emeje, the President, A3 Foundation, an NGO, on Saturday in Abuja said the 2017 Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA) would promote peace among youths in the country.

A3 Foundation is the sole promoter of the 2017 Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA).

The 2017 edition of NIPOGA, tagged “Nasarawa 2017’’ will be hosted by the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, from April 26 to May 6.

It is expected to accommodate students from over 81 Nigerian polytechnics, comprising more than 2,000 athletes.

Audu-Emeje said the idea to become the foremost promoter of the biggest event, bringing youth from all polytechnic institutions together, was born out of the desire to channel youths’ attention toward self-development.

“This year’s NIPOGA, tagged “Nasarawa 2017’’ which is in its 19th edition, promises to be a special fiesta.

“When we say fiesta, it involves more than just sports. The event plans to have a social centre where youths will showcase their dexterity in designs and entrepreneurial cleverness.

“In other words, youths are expected to engage in not just the on-field sporting affairs, but also in all sectors, starting from the planning itself.

“The word ‘peace-bridge’ is the main theme and ideology behind hype up this particular edition.

“Looking at the location where the tournament will take place, being the North Central part of the country which has experienced recent communal clashes, there is no gainsaying it is a choice location.

“Peace in the region has been truncated and so there is a need to engage the youth positively as much as possible,’’ she said.

She called on corporate organisations, individuals, Federal, State Governments and most importantly, the youth to seize the opportunity to be part of the time and life-changing event.