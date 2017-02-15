NSCDC arrests two, destroys 10 illegal refineries in Rivers

Mr Lawal Haruna, Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers Command, Says it’s personnel arrested two persons for allegedly vandalizing an oil pipeline and operating illegal refineries.

Haruna disclosed this on Wednesday in Port Harcourt at a news conference.

He said that the suspects were arrested at Amabiukiri Creek in Okrika Local Government Area.

Haruna, who led the operation, said five functional illegal refineries and five others under construction were destroyed by the Command.

He said the continuous construction of illegal refineries was an indication that pipeline vandals were not prepared to abandon the crime.

The commandant advised the vandals to key into the laudable economic policies the Federal and State Governments had floated for unemployed youths.

“The suspects should key into Federal and State Governments programmes for them, instead of the illegal activities.

“Their activities affect the communities in which they operate by way environmental pollution.

Haruna, who was until his transfer to Rivers, was Commandant, Anti-Vandalism unit, Abuja, said the operation was thoroughly planned and executed.

He said the move followed intelligence report about the illegal refineries in the Amabukiri creek.