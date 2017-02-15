Kano to resuscitate Triumph Newspaper

The Kano State Government on Wednesday pledged to rehabilitate the abandoned structures of Triumph Publishing Company, publishers of Triumph newspapers, preparatory to resuscitating the company’s operations.

The Commissioners for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Shehu Haruna and that of Information, Sports and Culture, Malam Muhammadu Garba gave the indication when they visited the company in Kano.

A statement by the state Ministry of Information signed by Alhaji Ismaila Garba said that the visit by the commissioners was to assess the level of dilapidation of the company’s structure ahead of intervention by the government.

It reported the Commissioner of information as saying that the visit was at the instance of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, as part of efforts to revive the media house and restore its past glory.

The statement also said that the Works Commissioner pledged to mobilize his ministry’s team of engineers to site for the rehabilitation work.