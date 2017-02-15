Housewife docked for stabbing neighbour

A housewife, Anita Gilbert, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stabbing her neighbor.

Gilbert, 25, allegedly used a broken bottle to stab her neighbor, one Damilola Okonji in the head.

The accused, residing at Salami Street in Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told court that the offence was committed on Feb. 8 at the residence of the accused.

Inuoha said that Gilbert and Okonji were fighting over usage of a toilet.

“The accused broke a beer bottle and stabbed the man in his head which caused him to bleed profusely.

“If not for the intervention of other neighbours who rushed the complainant to the hospital, it would have been another story.”

Inuoha said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, entered a “not guilty plea”.

Chief Magistrate Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case till March 6 for mention.