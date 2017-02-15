Gov. Masari warns health workers not to neglect patients

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has warned health workers in the state not to ignore patients in critical condition.

Masari gave the warning on Wednesday in Katsina in his address at the induction course organized for newly recruited health personnel in the state.

The governor expressed unhappiness with midwives and nurses who maltreat pregnant women who came to deliver babies in hospitals.

He also frowned at health personnel who neglect and refuse to give proper medical care to accident victims.

Masari reminded the health workers that they stand to reap two rewards if they diligently performed their duties.

“You will be rewarded here and in the hereafter if you do good.

“You are employed based on merit and therefore nobody should hold patients to ransom,” he warned.

The governor urged the health workers to assist his administration in providing good healthcare services to people.

He said that the government was currently rehabilitating and upgrading hospitals in Katsina, Daura and Funtua Local Government Areas.

Masari said the government had also installed modern equipment at Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital to provide the much-needed services to the people.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Mariyatu Bala-Usman, said that over 500 staff were recruited to boost health care services in the state.

She warned the workers to avoid truancy, saying the government would not condone such acts.