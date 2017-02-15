French troops foil terrorist attack in Mali

French troops on Wednesday foiled a terrorist attack in northern Mali, neutralizing a depot of 15 mortar shells.
According to the French army, about 30 soldiers participated in the operation in Kidal after locals had warned that an attack was imminent.
A statement from the army said that French troops had already neutralized explosives three times last week.
France has about 4,000 soldiers in the Sahel region to fight terrorism.
They support a UN mission to stabilize northern Mali, where radical Islamist groups operate.