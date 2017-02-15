2017 budget: Osun assembly holds bilateral talks

The Osun House of Assembly said on Wednesday that it would organize bilateral talks on the 2017 budget in order to ensure its full implementation.

Mr. Laide Lawal, the Head of Information in the assembly, said in a statement in Osogbo that the talks would hold between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24

He said the talks became imperative to enable stakeholders in the state to come together and brainstorm on how to get revenue to finance the budget.

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola had on Dec. 21, 2016, presented the 2017 budget estimate of N138.2 billion to the assembly.

The budget tagged, “Budget of Recovery,’’ was presented on behalf of the governor by Mr. Segun Olorunsogo, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Budget and Economic Planning.