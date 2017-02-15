2 men jailed 6 months each for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday sentenced two men- Sunday Ugwu, 18, and Moshood Ajape, 45, to six months imprisonment each, for drug trafficking.

Ugwu and Ajape were separately charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on charges bordering on drug trafficking.

They were arraigned before Justice Abdulazeez Anka, while they both admitted committing the offence.

After their pleas, the prosecutor, Mr. Jeremiah Aernan reviewed the facts of the case and tendered written statements of the convicts as exhibits.

He urged the court to admit the evidence, and issue a conviction.

Anka admitted the evidence and convicted the two accused persons.

He found them guilty of the offences and consequently sentenced them to a term of six months imprisonment each, beginning from the date of their arrest.

The judge also ordered the remnant of the drug exhibits to be disposed of by the NDLEA.

In the charge, Ugwu was said to have been arrested on Nov. 19, 2016, under the bridge at the Trade Fair area of Mile 2 in Lagos, while Ajape was said to have been arrested on Nov. 10, 2016, at Oyingbo in Ebute Meta area of Lagos.

The prosecutor said that about 100grammes of cannabis sativa was recovered from Ugwu, while about 200grammes of narcotics was recovered from Ajape.

He said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.