2 men for arraigned for burglary

The Police on Wednesday arraigned two men before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged burglary and stealing of goods valued at N850,000.

The accused, Lamidi Abdullahi, 20, and Afeez Lasisi, 21, both of them unemployed reside in Ojota, a suburb of Lagos.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha told the court that the offences were committed on Nov. 23, 2016, at Itire, a suburb of Lagos.

Inuoha said the accused burgled the house of one Mrs. Adebisi Okunuga and carted away her belongings valued N850, 000.

“The accused stole 3 laptops and 4 mobile phones and DVD players all valued at N850, 000,” he said.

The prosecutor said the accused were about to burgle another house on the same street when they were arrested.

He said the offence was contravened sections 285,305 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. B. O. Osunsanmi granted the accused N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till March 23 for mention.