Nasarawa government purchases vehicles to boost immunisation

Nasarawa Government has purchased 13 Hilux vehicles for effective monitoring of immunisation against childhood killers diseases across the state.

Mr Silas Agara, the state’s Deputy Governor stated this on Wednesday in Lafia at the reviewed meeting of the state committee on Routine Immunisation and Polio Eradication Initiative.

Agara said that the vehicles would be deployed to Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in each of the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the vehicles would go a long way to strengthen the immunisation through effective monitoring and supervision towards achieving the target goal.

He commended the task force for its effort at eradicating polio in the state, adding that government was poised to improving healthcare service delivery in the state.

Agara, also the chairman of the committee, lauded the contributions of critical stakeholders such traditional rulers and development partners for the successes recorded so far.

He assured donor agencies that the state government would judiciously utilise their funds towards improving the healthcare needs of the people.

In a remark, Dr Daniel Iya, the state Commissioner for Health, said the meeting was to review the response activities for polio outbreak between October and December 2016.

Iya appreciated the support of the traditional institutions in the area of advocacy, which had made parents favourably disposed to allowing their kids to be immunised.

He called on all stakeholders not to relent as the task of eradicating polio and other childhood killer diseases required collective responsibility of all citizens.

Similarly, the ‘Etsu Karu’, Chief Luka Panya-Baba assured that the traditional institution would continue to work assiduously to ensure community participation in the routine immunisation exercises.

“I believe that if we all stand up and become more interested in what is happening around us, we should be able to eliminate the disease or reduce it to the minimum in our communities,” he said.