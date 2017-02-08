Ghanaian president swears-in 12 new ministers

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has sworn into office 12 more ministers-designate approved by parliament, charging them to work toward bringing progress and prosperity for the west African country.

The ceremony comes 11 days after the first batch of 13 ministers were sworn into office last month.

Addressing the ministers at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians have placed squarely their faith in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to engineer the transformation of their social and economic circumstance that will lead to the progress and prosperity of the nation.

“We have to be up to the responsibility and work together in the spirit of genuine cooperation to realise their hopes.

“History demands no less from us,” he said.

He tasked the new ministers, including communications, railways development and transport, to allow humility, sincerity and honesty to guide them in their routine activities as public servants.

The Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation Anthony Akoto Osei thanked the president for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation in their various capacities.