Akeredolu tells Ondo Ndi-Igbo residents to embrace peace

The Ondo State Governor-Elect, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has urged Ndi-Igbo residents in the state to embrace peace and unity among themselves.

Akeredolu made this known at a town hall meeting he organised for Igbo elders in the state in Akure on Wednesday.

The governor who was represented by Mr Emeka Opara said that the priority of the incoming administration was to unite the various ethnic groups residing in the state in enhancing peace.

Akeredolu noted that there was a division among Igbo, having visited all the factions involved during his campaign.

He, however, appealed to them to show understanding, by making sure that the peace being sought was won especially with the spirit of God.

Akeredolu urged them to shun division, adding that all the camps would be called to order in the spirit of peace and unity.

According to him, the meeting will bring the isolated leaders to agree on peace which will go a long way in bringing Ndi-Igbo together.

He decried the division and disunity among the elders and called for a rethink.

However, the meeting resolved that Igbos would be unified under the umbrella of Igbo General Assembly and it would be coordinated by a central team comprising Mr Emeka Opara as Coordinator.

Others are Nneke Ikechukwu as Secretary and Mrs Marian Nwadike as Welfare/finance officer.

Responding, one of the elders, Mr Titus Umenweke, said that in 17 years, this level of cooperation had never been seen.

He appreciated the efforts of the governor- elect and his wife in ensuring that the Igbo community becomes one again.

The meeting also resolved that there would be 18 local government representatives and one nominee representing Akeredolu’s wife that will serve as women leader.

Akeredolu is married to an Igbo woman, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu.

She hails from Emeabian in Owerri Local Government Area of Imo.