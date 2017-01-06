Sick Nollywood actor thrown out of hospital

Well meaning Nigerians have not seen it all as every day different ailing Nollywood actors spring up begging for financial support.

Sometime in July 2016 it was Leo Mezie another well known actor pleading for N10m to enable hi fly abroad as he was suffering from Kidney failure, of which his colleagues also solicited funds on his behalf and today he is hale and healthy as Nigerians came to his aid.

Few months back as well it was Baba Suwe. Although Nigerians have since said Nollywood should support their colleagues and stop disturbing poor Nigerians who are trying to cope with the recession our economy is suffering from, we do hope and pray Prince James Uche gets help soon.

His son has since cried out for help. see post : “Good morning Nigerians home and abroad, I want to sincerely thank you, who have donated to save my father’s life,my family and i appreciate you all, U will never fall ill amen…

Today(Jan.3rd) is a day i will never forget in my life as we have been asked to leave the hospital due to our incurred debts,My dream for my father to see and regain back his health is getting hopeless,with heaviness in my soul i still plead with the good people of Nigeria to sow a seed in my beloved father’s life, nothing is too small to help…pls i beg of you all..pls kindly support.

The BOT Chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Prince Dike also said: “Happy new year Nigerians..My name is Prince Ifeanyi Dike, i’m the B.O.T chairman of ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA (AGN), also a friend/brother/colleague of Prince James Uche who desperately needs immediate surgery due to his inflamed kidney that has resulted to blindness.

Pls i would like to knock on your hearts to please assist to raise funds like i have donated too,i survived this in India and i want him to survive too…i’m a living testimony..God bless Nigerians.. amen.

Pls kindly support via Prince James Uche-ZENITH BANK-ACCT-1001063788 …OR…http://mk2.gofund.me/saveprincejamesucheteam?rcid=15d8 ” cc: @chioma_okoye

Jennifer Okundia