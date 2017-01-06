Rivers rerun: Police sack 6 aides attached to Wike

The Nigerian police have sacked six police officers attached to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for exhibiting gross misconduct in the last rerun election in Rivers.

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Force Public Relations Officer, Don Awunah said after thorough investigation, the police officers attached to Wike had been dismissed for being over-zealous and exhibiting act of misconduct in the discharge of their duties.

The officers are: Inspector Eyong Victor, Sgt Peter Ekpo, Sgt Oguni Goodluck, Sgt. Orji Nwoke, Sgt. Okpe Ezekiel and Sgt. Tanko Akor.

According to Awunah, the action exhibited by the police officers were capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portrayed the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law.

“These Police personnel while in the convoy of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State Barr. Nyesom Wike on the date of election, 10th December, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237.

“The Service personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd. They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior Police officers present at the venue.

“The six (6) Police officers, after the conclusion of investigation into this public mischief, were subjected to internal disciplinary measures, found guilty and consequently dismissed from the Force. They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Awunah said the Inspector General of Police wished to restate the commitment of the force to carry out its constitutional obligations in accordance to the law of the land before, during and after every election in Nigeria.

He said this would be done in a very professional manner bearing in mind the need not only to be unbiased but to be seen by members of the public as responsive and responsible security agency in election security in the country.

“Nigerians should rest assured that the IGP and indeed the entire management team of the Force will not be deterred in its resolve to rid the Nigeria Police Force of personnel who indulge in actions or inaction that amount to unprofessional and serious misconduct.

“The IGP commends all officers and men of the Force for their dedication, commitment, sacrifice, hard work and display of utmost professionalism in their service to the country despite daunting challenges. Without doubts, our sacrifices and sincerity of purpose will be commensurately rewarded,” he stated.

-Kazeem Ugbodaga