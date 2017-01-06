Police arraign unemployed for groundnut oil theft

A 25-year-old unemployed man, Stanley Adeyunju, appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Friday for alleged theft of three cartoons of groundnut oil.

Adeyunju of 24, Wilfred Str. Iyan Afin Area of Badagry, was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Uko, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec. 31 at a complex located at the Ajara Area of Badagry.

Uko said the accused stole the items from the complainant, Morenikeji Badmus.

“The accused stole the cartons of groundnut oil under the pretense that he wanted to purchase them. Instead of doing that he ran away with the items but he was caught afterwards,” he said.

He said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Counsel to the accused Timothy Ukoha urged the court to grant bail to the accused on liberal terms noting that his client would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Abiodun Etti, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with a surety who must provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Etti adjourned the case till March 17 for further hearing.