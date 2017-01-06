PM News Nigeria


Pictures: GLO-CAF awards in Abuja

Published on January 6, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez, accepting the award

African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez

African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala thanking the organisers

African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala

African Women Footballer of the Year, 2016, Asisat Oshoala receiving her award

Femi Kuti performing during the Glo-CAF awards

Femi Kuti on stage at the awards

Flavour on stage

Flavour on stage

Femi Kuti on stage at the awards

The 2016 Glo/CAF Awards held on Thursday in Abuja.

Leicester City and Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez clinched the top prize of the night after being named African Player of the Year and African Woman Footballer of the Year, 2016, went to Super Falcon striker Asisat Oshoala.

There were mind-blowing performances by music stars from Nigeria, South Africa and others. Here are some pictures taken at the event by Femi Ipaye in Abuja.

