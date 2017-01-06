Pictures: GLO-CAF awards in Abuja

African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez, accepting the award African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala thanking the organisers African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala African Women Footballer of the Year, 2016, Asisat Oshoala receiving her award Femi Kuti performing during the Glo-CAF awards Femi Kuti on stage at the awards Flavour on stage Flavour on stage

The 2016 Glo/CAF Awards held on Thursday in Abuja.

Leicester City and Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez clinched the top prize of the night after being named African Player of the Year and African Woman Footballer of the Year, 2016, went to Super Falcon striker Asisat Oshoala.

There were mind-blowing performances by music stars from Nigeria, South Africa and others. Here are some pictures taken at the event by Femi Ipaye in Abuja.