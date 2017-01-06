Pictures: GLO-CAF awards in Abuja

Published on January 6, 2017 by pmnews · No Comments
African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez, accepting the award
African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez
African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala thanking the organisers
African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala
African Women Footballer of the Year, 2016, Asisat Oshoala receiving her award
Femi Kuti performing during the Glo-CAF awards
Femi Kuti on stage at the awards
Flavour on stage
Flavour on stage
Femi Kuti on stage at the awards
The 2016 Glo/CAF Awards held on Thursday in Abuja.
Leicester City and Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez clinched the top prize of the night after being named African Player of the Year and African Woman Footballer of the Year, 2016, went to Super Falcon striker Asisat Oshoala.
There were mind-blowing performances by music stars from Nigeria, South Africa and others. Here are some pictures taken at the event by Femi Ipaye in Abuja.
African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala thanking the organisers
African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez, accepting the award
African Footballer of the year, Riyad Mahrez
African Women Footballer of the Year 2016, Asisat Oshoala thanking the organisers
African Women Footballer of the Year, 2016, Asisat Oshoala receiving her award
Femi Kuti performing during the Glo-CAF awards
Femi Kuti on stage at the awards
Flavour on stage
Flavour on stage
Posted by pmnews
on January 6, 2017, 2:33 pm. Filed under Football
, Metro
, News
, Photo News
, Sports
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.