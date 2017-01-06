PM News Nigeria


P.M. NEWS Nigeria > Sports > Football > Osun government renames Prime FC Osun United

Osun government renames Prime FC Osun United

Published on January 6, 2017 by   ·   No Comments

Prime FC of Osogbo

Prime FC of Osogbo has been renamed Osun United FC, the state government announced on Friday.

The government said in a statement that the renaming was to give the club a state identity.

“The National League side — Prime Football Club — has officially been renamed Osun United FC by their owners, the State Government of Osun.

“Former Nigeria Football Federation Secretary General, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, keeps his position as the Chairman of the club alongside other board members.

“The team will now wear a new and refreshing state colour jersey designed by the official kit supplier of the team and the leading kit manufacturers in Nigeria — OWU Sportswear Venture,’’ the government said in the statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the club’s Media Manager, Tunde Shamsudeen.

Speaking on the development, the club`s Chairman, Ogunjobi, said the change was approved by Gov. Rauf Adegbesola, to create “community identity and supporters’ followership.”

Osun Government took over Prime FC in Dec. 2012, from its former owners — Osogbo Local Government.

Posted by on January 6, 2017, 11:27 am. Filed under Football, Metro, News, Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Reply



d8aaf8b26e7ed107e660a069653e46b43e825dee3772ed55e6 Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes