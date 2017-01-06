NIMC begins enrolment of U-16 children

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Kebbi has commenced the registration of under-16 children in the state.

NIMC State Coordinator Umar Bello made this known in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“Following the directive from the management of the commission, we have begun the enrolment of children below the age of 16 into our database,” he said.

Bello said that the exercise would be restricted to children whose parents had national identification numbers (NIN).

“We use the numbers of the parents as means of valid identification,” he said.

According to him, parents who have not enrolled can still do so by obtaining numbers for their children.

“In our efforts to ease the hurdles of distance, the commission has established more centres in 16 locations within the 21 local government areas in the state.

“We have begun the enrolment in Bunza, Kalgo Local Government Areas, as we are working closely with sole administrators of Yauri, Ngaski, Shanga, Augie, Arewa, Dandi and Sakaba Local Governments.

“This will enable us to open more enrolment centres in their areas,” he said.

The state coordinator advised residents to be wary of fraudsters impersonating the commission’s staff for selfish gains.

“When such unscrupulous elements are seen, they should be reported to law enforcement agents for necessary action,” Bello said.