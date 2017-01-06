Iron bender jailed 3 months for stealing tv

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in FCT on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old Iron Bender, Ignatius Simon, to three months imprisonment for housebreaking and theft.

The presiding officer, Alhaji, Abubakar Sadiq, handed the sentence after the convict pleaded guilty to a two-count charge.

Sadiq, however, gave Simon an option to a pay fine of N10, 000, and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

He said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other would be offenders.

Simon of Kasna District, Abuja, was convicted on a two-count charge of housebreaking and and theft.

He had begged the court to temper justice with mercy, claiming: ”it is hunger and devil that made me act that way”.

Prosecutor Zannah Dalhatu had told the court that Abigael Gwaza, of Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on Jan. 5.

Dalhatu said the convict in December 2016 dishonestly broke into her house and stole one 32 inches television valued at N53, 000.

He said the offence contravened sections 355 and 287 of the Penal Code.