FRSC Zonal Commander decorates 15 promoted senior officers

Mr Abdullahi Ringim, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, in-charge of Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe, on Friday in Yola decorated 15 newly promoted senior officers from the zone.

Speaking after their decoration, Ringim congratulated the officers and advised them to be prepared for the onerous assignments ahead of them.

‘’In any promotion there is additional responsibility and you should prepare to shoulder more responsibilities,” Ringim said.

He asked the officers to consider their elevation as the will of God and be more dedicated to their duties.

Responding on behalf of the officers, Mr Nehemiah Helda, thanked management for the promotion and promised to justify the new positions with more commitment to service.

The officers promoted and decorated from the zone included one Deputy Corps Commander to the rank of Corps Commander and Five Assistant Corps Commanders to Deputy Corps Commander.

Others include Seven Chief Route Commanders to the rank of Assistant Corps Commander, and two Deputy Route Commanders to Route Commander.