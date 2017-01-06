Ex-convict arraigned in Katsina for motorcycle theft

An ex-convict, 25-year-old Fahad Yau, who allegedly stole a motorcycle, is to cool his feet in Katsina Prisons until February, a court ruled on Friday.

The Senior Magistrate, Fadila Dikko, who gave the ruling, said the accused should be behind bars until the next date of adjournment.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a charge of stealing.

Prosecutor Kabir Salisu had told the court that the accused was arrested sometime in December 2016 In Kaita Local Government Area while trying to escape with a motorcycle in the night.

According to him, the accused had confessed to have been in the “business” for a long time.

He said the offence contravened Section 306 of the Penal Code.

The case has been adjourned to Feb. 4.