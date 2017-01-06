Dognapped, Nollywood’s first live-action animated comedy film

DOGNAPPED DognappedTheMovie (Cast) DognappedTheMovie (Comedian Ebiye) DognappedTheMovie (Funnybone) DognappedTheMovie (Julius Agwu as Bruno) DognappedTheMovie (Lota Chukwu and Tope Tedela) DognappedTheMovie (Lota Chukwu) DognappedTheMovie (Senator Comedian) DognappedTheMovie (Olive Amaechi) _DognappedTheMovie (Odunlade Adekola) DognappedTheMovie (WofaiFada) DognappedTheMovie (Tunji Centric and Brutus Richard) DognappedTheMovie (Tope Tedela and Bruno) _DognappedTheMovie (Aisha Sanni-Shittu) _DognappedTheMovie (Cast 2)

For their first feature-film collaboration, KayKas Studios, Drama King Productions and Reel Laif Productions present Nigeria’s first live-action animated comedy film titled Dognapped.

Dognapped is a family comedy about the life of an upcoming comedian Andy who forms a relationship with a talking dog, Bruno. Join them on this roller-coaster ride as they conquer their fears, battle their enemies, fall in love and rise to fame.

Dognapped stars Julius Agwu as the voice of Bruno, Odunlade Adekola, Tope Tedela, Lota Chukwu, Senator the Comedian, Funnybone, WofaiFada, Comedian Ebiye, Brutus Richard, Paul Utomi, Olive Amaechi, Aisha Sanni-Shittu, Promise Williams and Tunji Centric.

Dognappped is produced by Temilola Adebayo and written and directed by Kayode Kasum. It is expected to hit movie theatres in the first quarter of 2017.

This is the first official teaser for the movie. More teasers will be dropped towards the release of the movie in 2017.