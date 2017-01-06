Dismissed Police Officers: Angry Governor Wike spits fire

Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers State is angry. He is angry over the dismissal of six police officers attached to him by the authorities.

The governor in a statement through his spokesman, Dr. Austin Tam George, described the dismissal of his security aides as political and vowed to resist the satani agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The governor said the dismissed police officers only stopped an alleged attempt to assassinate him.

“These officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of Governor Wike.

“The officers are the latest victims of the medieval authoritarianism of the APC government that seems to lurch blindly in the miasma of its own incompetence.

“We urge Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of these officers, and for the Inspector General of Police to allow an independent inquiry.

“The APC government has never hidden it’s desperation to overrun Rivers State, colonise its people and loot the treasury of the state, but the Rivers people have seen the face of the Lord, and will spare no sacrifice as we resist the satanic agenda of the APC government”.

The Police had earlier dismissed the six officers for following Governor Wike to Port City local government collation centre while armed during the December 10 legislative rerun election.

This is against the electoral Act which forbids the bearing of arms to disrupt electoral process.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt