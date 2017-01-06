Amended Kano State Pension law favours monarchs- Assembly

The Majority Leader, Kano State House of Assembly Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, has said that the amended Pension and Gratuity Law favours the traditional rulers in the state.

Atta, a member representing Fagge constituency, made this known when he briefed newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He explained that the amendment was not to remove the traditional rulers from office, but to enhance and strengthen their benefits.

The lawmaker said the amendment would ensure that civil servants abide by the civil service rules and regulations.

“Such act does not mean that traditional rulers will be removed from office, because they will continue to remain in their positions.

“But their salary will be terminated, and they will also receive gratuity, monthly pension and also consolidated allowance,” he said.

Attah said that the assembly recommended that after the retirement of the monarch, the state should reappoint them on temporary basis.

He noted that no traditional ruler would be removed from office until his death or voluntary exit.

The majority leader also said “With these benefits, you will understand that the amendment of the law was even in the favour of the traditional rulers.

“We have come to realised that some of them who died, their family instead of been paid benefits had to pay back government some outstanding balance.”

He said the reason for paying the outstanding balance was because the monarch exceeded the stipulated age of service.

Atta said the civil service rules had provided that civil servants should be retired after attaining 35 years in service or 60 years in age.