Woman docked for inflicting injury on neighbour’s genitals

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday granted N100,000 bail to a woman, Bukky Babalola, who allegedly inflicted injury on her neighbour’s genital organ over N100.00 debt.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum.

Nwachukwu ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant who should not be on less than Grade Level 14.‎

She said sureties should also provide evidence of tax payments and their addresses verified.

Babalola, 38, who resides at No. 7, Atan St., Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault.‎

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, had told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 7, Atan St., Surulere, Lagos, at about 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2016.

Osayande said that the accused, who resides in same compound with the complainant, Segun Atan, had sold N100.00 worth of local gin (Ogogoro) to the complainant which he refused to pay.

She said when the accused saw the complainant on her way to the bathroom and demanded for her money, the complainant pushed her and she fell while her towel dropped from her body.

“But when she was able to stand up, she held the man’s genital organ and inflicted injuries on him.

“Atan is yet to recover, but still receiving medication in a hospital,’’ ‎she said.

Osayande said that the offence contravened Section 244(a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.‎

The case was adjourned to Feb. 28 for mention.