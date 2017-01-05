Whao! King Sunny Ade to perform alongside Beyoncé, others at Coachella

King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade is to perform at this year 2017’s edition of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, USA.

The Coachella Festival is an annual music and arts festival.

Organized by Golden Voice, a subsidiary of AEG Live since 2001, the event features many genres of music including rock, indie, hip-hop, electronic dance music as well as art installations and sculptures.

He is to perform alongside alongside other international artistes like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Bon Iver, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, Tory Lanes, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead and much more.

This year’s edition of Coachella holds on two weekends between April 14 – April 16, 2017, and April 21 – April 23, 2017.

Last year’s edition saw Nigerian trio, The Young Fathers of Liberian and Scottish origin participating at the event alongside African acts such as Black Coffee.