Trader remanded over N400,000 land fraud

Published on January 5, 2017

A 35 year-old trader, Ebunoluwa Akinya, who allegedly defrauded a man of N400,000 on the pretext of selling land to him, is to remain in police custody till Jan. 10, an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State ruled on Thursday.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, who gave the order, directed the police to carry out necessary proper investigation in the case.

The accused is facing a charge of advance free fraud to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 10 at No. 2, Akinwunmi St. Okitipupa.

According to him, the accused defrauded the complainant, Ayodele Enikanoselu, on the pretext of selling two plots of land to him along Erinje Road, Okitipupa.

“The accused knew that the plots of land had been sold to someone else but still collected N400, 000 from the complainant.

“He disappeared with the money until he was arrested by the police.’’

The offence contravened Section 419 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

