RMD turns comedian, undresses at Alibaba’s concert

Nollywood idol Richard Mofe-Damijo took on a new facet to his career as one effortlessly hilarious comedian at Alibaba’s ‘January 1st Concert’ which held on the 1st of January, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The actor who has been a long-time friend of the veteran comedian Alibaba, took center stage as he cracked series of jokes; sending the mammoth audience into gales of unending laughter.

RMD as he is otherwise called quipped about an array topics, including being forced to don a black tuxedo and bow tie by Alibaba; causing him to undress in front of an enthralled audience while he lamented; “Who suit help?”.

Left in a black tee and pants, the veteran actor ordered to be brought a waistcoat as he continued to crack his jokes; further causing the audience to bellow and cheer merrily.

Among other prestigious attendees were former First Lady of Lagos State; Abimbola Fashola, Patrick Doyle, popular actress Mercy Aigbe, Faithia Balogun, Iyabo Ojo, on-air personality Yaw and a host of others.

The night also witnessed performances from some of the industry’s finest comedians and musicians, including Seyi Law, Bash, AY, Akpororo, Olamide, CDQ, Patoranking, Waje, Timaya, Tiwa Savage, Niyola and several others.